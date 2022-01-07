Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $202.90 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.