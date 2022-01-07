BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.