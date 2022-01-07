Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.