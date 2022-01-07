Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
