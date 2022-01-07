BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $366.00 price objective on the stock.
BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.33.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $214.74 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
