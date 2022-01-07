BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $366.00 price objective on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.33.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $214.74 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

