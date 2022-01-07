BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $214.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.58. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

