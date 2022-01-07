Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $6.03 on Friday. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

