Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Cap of $109,841.22

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 51.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $109,841.22 and $31.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.46 or 1.00122453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00103867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00863517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

