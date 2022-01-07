Bitcoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $30,243.83 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037997 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.