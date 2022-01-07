Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.92 million and $1,084.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00328408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00090780 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00130018 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

