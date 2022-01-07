Bitgear Tops One Day Volume of $27,812.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $27,812.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

