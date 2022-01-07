BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

