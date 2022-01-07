BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

MUJ stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.