BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
MUJ stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
