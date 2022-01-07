Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MYC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
