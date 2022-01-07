Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

