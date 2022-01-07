BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,607,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

