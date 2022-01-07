Blakecoin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,137.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,812.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.16 or 0.07749186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00311302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00916283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.61 or 0.00474989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00257242 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

