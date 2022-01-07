Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.52. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

