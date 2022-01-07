Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.71

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 5096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $997.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

