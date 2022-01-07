BLOC.MONEY Market Capitalization Achieves $105,957.19 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $105,957.19 and approximately $2,062.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,117,353 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

