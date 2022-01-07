Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.80 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $245,637.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

