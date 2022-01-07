Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue Ocean Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BOCNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

