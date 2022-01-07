bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAO Jessica Whitten Sells 2,984 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 918,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $199,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.