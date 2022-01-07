Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,719. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 49,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.