BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

