BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

