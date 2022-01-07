Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.13% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.