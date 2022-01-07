Boston Partners Grows Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $689,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

