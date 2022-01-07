Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Heritage Financial worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at $318,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

