Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of BGC Partners worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 668.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,870 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,906.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.