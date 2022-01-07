Boston Partners Trims Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caleres were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caleres by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Caleres by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.97 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

