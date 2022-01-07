Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.91 on Friday, reaching $888.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.