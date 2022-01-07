Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $32.96 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

