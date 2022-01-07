Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

