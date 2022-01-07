Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1,129.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.