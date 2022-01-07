Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.66. 72,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,740. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

