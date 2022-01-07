Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 33,713 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of £8.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

