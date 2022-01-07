Boundary Creek Advisors LP Raises Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $584.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

