Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $36.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$36.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

