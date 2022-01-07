BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BWAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

