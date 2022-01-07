Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 240,749 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.