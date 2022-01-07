Brent L. Yeagy Sells 10,178 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WNC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

