Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the November 30th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,546,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

BRDG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

