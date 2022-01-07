Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

BHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

BHG opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

