Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 621,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

