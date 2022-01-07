Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.