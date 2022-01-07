Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG opened at $89.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.