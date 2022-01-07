Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,790,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after purchasing an additional 305,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

