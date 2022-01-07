Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.07 and the highest is $8.37. Broadcom posted earnings of $6.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $623.19. 97,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $595.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

