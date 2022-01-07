Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $30.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $24.45 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $334.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

