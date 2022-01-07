Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $185.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.91 million and the highest is $185.86 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 992,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

