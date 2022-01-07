Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $216.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $780.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $935.48 million, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

